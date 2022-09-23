Team Coverage

Anthony Walker Jr. ruled out for season

Walker suffered a torn quad tendon and was carted off in Thursday night’s game against the Steelers

Sep 23, 2022 at 01:38 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

LB Anthony Walker Jr. has been ruled out for the season after suffering a torn quad tendon in Thursday's night game against the Steelers.

Walker, a team captain who wore the green helmet sticker and called plays for the defense, was carted off the field with an air cast around his left leg after he took an awkward hit and fell to the ground.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski extended his thoughts to Walker after the game and highlighted his importance to the whole team as a sixth-year veteran who has been a voice of the locker room and one of the team's biggest on-field leaders.

"It is a huge loss with Anthony Walker if this is a longer-term thing because we know what he brings to the football side of things, but he is a captain and he is a leader," Stefanski said. "We have our fingers crossed and definitely hoping for the best for No. 5."

Walker will be replaced by Jacob Phillips, who helped the defense create two of their biggest stops in the 29-17 win over Pittsburgh. Phillips sacked QB Mitch Trubisky on a third-down play in the fourth quarter to force a three-and-out and made a diving pass breakup on a third-down play on the next drive to force another fourth down.

Phillips led the defense in the game with seven tackles and was the only player to record a sack.

"I thought he was outstanding," Stefanski said. "The two plays he made late in the game with the blitz and the sack and then the PBU were outstanding. I was proud of Jacob because you wish you could put 12 guys out there for the defense. We listed him as a starter with Anthony early because those guys, I really think they are both capable of starting.

"Now with Anthony out, Jacob goes in there, and we have a ton of confidence in him."

Stefanski said Phillips will also take over the play-relaying duties with the defense.

"Jacob would be our green dot moving forward," Stefanski said. "He does a nice job of communicating."

Photos: Week 3 - Steelers at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Steelers in Week 3

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
1 / 59

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
2 / 59

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
3 / 59

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
4 / 59

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
5 / 59

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
6 / 59

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
7 / 59

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
8 / 59

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
9 / 59

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
10 / 59

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
11 / 59

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
12 / 59

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
13 / 59

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
14 / 59

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
15 / 59

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
16 / 59

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
17 / 59

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
18 / 59

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
19 / 59

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
20 / 59

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
21 / 59

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
22 / 59

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
23 / 59

Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
24 / 59

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
A player during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
25 / 59

A player during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
26 / 59

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
27 / 59

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
28 / 59

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
29 / 59

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
30 / 59

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
31 / 59

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
32 / 59

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
33 / 59

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
34 / 59

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
35 / 59

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
36 / 59

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
37 / 59

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
38 / 59

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
39 / 59

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
40 / 59

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
41 / 59

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A fan playing Thunderstruck during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
42 / 59

A fan playing Thunderstruck during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
43 / 59

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
44 / 59

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
45 / 59

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
46 / 59

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
47 / 59

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
48 / 59

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
49 / 59

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
50 / 59

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
51 / 59

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
52 / 59

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
53 / 59

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
54 / 59

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
55 / 59

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
56 / 59

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
57 / 59

Running back Nick Chubb (24) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
58 / 59

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
59 / 59

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising