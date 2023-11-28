Anthony Walker Jr. supports Stay in the Game! through My Cause My Cleats

Education holds a significant role in Walker's life. His father, Anthony Walker Sr., has been a lifelong educator. He's the dean of students at Walker's high school at Monsignor Edward Pace in Miami Gardens, Fl, as well as the head football coach.

Walker said his father instilled the importance of school in him, especially as he pursued the NFL. Attending college was not just about playing college football – academics mattered.

"I think I just really enjoyed going to school really early," Walker said. "I had some really good friends that I met, and we were in the same class together all the way growing up. So, that's when I think about it the most. I didn't have a cell phone, so going to school was my (way of) catching up with my friends every day and whatever show you saw on TV, we could talk about it in school. And that was the major part for me."

While Walker was involved in high school in multiple extracurricular activities like yearbook and was a member of the National Honor Society – and boasted perfect attendance – he did not fully grasp the importance of his education until he attended college at Northwestern.

"Academics became huge when I got to college," Walker said. "High school, obviously I'm trying to go to college and understanding the importance of having good grades and all that; but for me, it was just going to school to be around my friends and developing those social skills and competing in PE."

Even now as a seven-year NFL player, Walker has not wavered in the belief in the importance of attending school. It helped shape the type of teammate and leader that he is in the locker room, as well as who he is as a person off the field.