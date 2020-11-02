Community

Apply for the Bob Woodruff Foundation NFL Grant 

Nov 02, 2020 at 01:38 PM
The Browns are proud to support the NFL's partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF). The NFL has partnered with BWF to expand its Salute to Service initiative to support those who have served in the military and their families. BWF is committed to ensuring that post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families are thriving long after they return home. The NFL partnered with BWF and created the grant referral pipeline back in 2018 with an initial $2 million grant. Since the beginning of 2020, 27 different organizations have received a BWF NFL grant, specifically those that have shifted their programming to help veterans and families during the early stages of the pandemic.

Military/Veteran service nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for a Bob Woodruff Foundation NFL grant on a rolling basis through this link: https://bobwoodrufffoundation.org/nfl/.

