Arby's Foundation awards Stay in the Game! Attendance Network with $100,000 grant 

On Friday, Dec. 8, Stay in the Game! paid a visit to the Stay in the Game! Room at East Community Learning Center – which is a part of the Akron Public School system. During their visit, they focused on goal setting with the middle and high school students.

And during the visit, the Arby's Foundation awarded the Browns Foundation a $100,000 grant in support of the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network for the fifth consecutive year. The Arby's Foundation has contributed over $500,000 to the Stay in the Game! Network and their efforts to decrease chronic absenteeism.

Donna Manwaring, a representative of the Arby's Foundation, was in attendance at Friday's event to present the grant and offer her support to those students in attendance.

"I'm here to represent what we [Arby's Foundation] believe in and some of our values," Manwaring said. "We are so very proud of you. And we are so proud to partner with the Stay in the Game! Network so we can give opportunities to individuals to implement attendance interventions so we can ensure that you guys have an opportunity to get in school, to stay in school and to make a difference. Because at the end of the day all we want for you guys is to dream big."

The Arby's Foundation funded the creation of the SITG! room at the East Community Learning Center in 2022. Arby's has also funded rooms at Canton City Schools, Cleveland Metropolitan School District, East Cleveland City Schools, Garfield Heights City Schools and Maple Heights City Schools. The goal of the SITG! room is to provide districts with a way to recognize and celebrate students with improved attendance through the creation of a room with video games, crafts, and spaces to relax.

As East Community Learning Center's principal Walter Noland sat in the SITG! Room with the students, he shared a message with them and recognized their dedication to good attendance.