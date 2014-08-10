Armonty Bryant shines in Detroit

Bryant attributed some of his success on Saturday to the defensive scheme in general. On several plays, the Browns sent nickel backs Isaiah Trufant and Aaron Berry on blitzes from the edge and even dropped defensive ends in coverage. Cleveland's defense is out of the ordinary. Outside of the New York Jets, there aren't many schemes that compare to the Browns'.



Head coach Mike Pettine and defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil like to move their defensive linemen all over the line of scrimmage. Bryant (6-foot-4, 265 pounds) was a defensive end coming out of college, but is actually thriving as a defensive tackle in the middle. Nearly every other interior Browns lineman is either close to 300-pounds, or well over it. Bryant's unique power for his lengthy frame makes him a special piece in the defensive rotation.

While Bryant was excited with how he played against Detroit, he knows it's the preseason. Every good and bad play must be taken with a grain of salt.

"We'll see, I would love to be a big part of this defense," Bryant said. "As everything goes on, I'm still learning more about the system. Hopefully the improvements keep happening."

One thing is becoming visible: Bryant's much closer to pushing for a starting spot than he is to being placed on the special teams unit.

