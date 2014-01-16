Around the NFL: Championship Sunday preview

SHOT AT REDEMPTION

When the Broncos travelled to New England for a Week 12 matchup against the Patriots, it was a homecoming of sorts for wide receiver Wes Welker.

In his first year with the Broncos, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Welker spent the previous six seasons with the Patriots. However, the return to New England was anything but special for Welker, as he caught only four passes for 31 yards and fumbled away a punt return that allowed the Patriots to earn the come-from-behind victory over the Broncos.

"He's going to be highly motivated to be a difference-maker in this game because of the first matchup this season," Nantz said. "He made an awful mistake in the overtime, and he was the first one to own up for it when we got to the locker room. He said it was on him. That ball that was recovered by New England on the punt was one he knew he should have stepped up and made the fair catch. I'm sure it's not going to be lost on him on Sunday that he's not only going against his old team, but he's got a chance to atone for what happened in the earlier matchup this year."

Simms added, "The other side is, I think Wes Welker could give them a few hints on what is being said, what is going to be the goal for the Patriots' defense to read Peyton Manning, 'Hit the receivers every chance you get, grab them as they go by you. If someone comes across the middle, just hit them.'"

HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE

The Seahawks refer to their fans as "The 12th Man," and with good reason.

Not only did the Seahawks set and re-set the Guinness World Record for the loudest outdoor stadium, Seattle's fan base is so supportive of their team that their cheering has reached seismic proportions.

According to seismometers installed in the stadium ahead of last Saturday's victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional playoffs, the Seahawk faithful generated enough movement and energy that it registered as an earthquake.

Former Browns running back Kevin Mack knows what it is like to be in a locker room before a game while the entire stadium is shaking from the fans jumping up and down, showing their support.

"In the old stadium, we dressed in the home team locker room, the Indians' locker room, and coming through the tunnel, you could hear it," Mack said with a laugh and smile. "Everybody knew about the time we'd come out of the tunnel, and they would be cheering. They had all kinds of music going on, and you could feel the place just vibrating.

"Especially, when you came up out of the dugout, it just went nuts. It was one of those things where you'd get goose bumps and the hair would stand up on the back of your neck. If you weren't ready to play football then, you were in trouble."

STAYING TRUE TO SELF

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll started his head-coaching career in the NFL with the New York Jets in 1994, but after a 6-10 season, it would be another two years before he would get a chance to mentor the New England Patriots and guide them to the playoffs following the 1997 campaign.

After a stint at USC, Carroll returned to the NFL and has led the Seahawks to two NFC West Division championships in the last three years, and has them on the verge of the second Super Bowl appearance in their history.

According to Esiason, who played for Carroll with the Jets, the veteran coach "has absolutely stayed true to who he was."

"He was a great coach to play for," Esiason said. "He was a coach that was buttoned up, that had pretty much every, single angle of every defense that we were playing against, every situation that we were playing in. I really never had a coach that prepared me to play the way he did.