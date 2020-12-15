Baker Mayfield: 'I am really proud of this team for fighting'

QB Baker Mayfield:

On the fourth quarter and going back and forth with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson:

"A back and forth game. We were trying to do whatever it took to win in that second half. I know we left a lot of points on the board in the first half. I played pretty sloppy in the first half. That turnover, that really, really hurt us. I have to be better. When you play a team like that, Lamar is an unbelievable player and he is just going to make a lot of plays. You go into that game knowing that you are going to have to score points. We win as a team and we lose as a team. We just have to be better, and that is that."

On takeaways from tonight' game going forward:

"Obviously, the second half, we did what we needed to on offense, but like I said, we just left so much out there. Turning the ball over – we have talked about it – it hurts you. That one hurts me, and it hurt the team. We just have to build on the fact that this team fights. I am really proud of this team for fighting. That is what I would take out of this game, but we just have to be better."

On the interception:

"They did a good job of dropping out, showing a look with three big guys on the edge on the left side. No. 54 (Ravens OLB Tyus) Bowser made a great play. I just have to be able to see him dropping in underneath that stop route and take care of the ball. Plain and simple, just take care of the ball and give ourselves a better chance to win. They got points off of that so it sucks."

On his mindset after the interception and responding with a strong fourth quarter:

"I hate turning the ball over. It hurts the team, and I never want to do that. I want to put us in a position to win. I want to win anyway, shape or form. After that, we needed to score points on every drive and that was the mindset – move on and go to the next one."

On Jackson's performance tonight, including when returning from the locker room to finish the game-winning drive:

"He is an unbelievable player, an unbelievable guy. His work ethic is unreal. Obviously, he is extremely talented. It was like a scene out of a movie. I hate that for (Ravens QB) Trace McSorley. Praying that he is OK. As soon as he went down, you could see Lamar come trotting back onto the field. It was like gees. He is a great player. You are just going to have to try to contain him. You are never going to be able to stop guys like that. He is just a great player."

On what the team showed with their fight and rally in the second half:

"That we never lost our belief in the fact that we had a chance to win that game. Even down two scores, just continuing to fight and fighting for each other. Like I said, win as a team and lose as a team, but I can't turn the ball over and put us in positions where they have easy points from the 1-yard line. That is not our defense's fault. That is my fault."

On what tonight's performance shows about the team after losing to the Ravens 38-6 in Week 1:

"Like I said earlier in the week on the Wednesday/Thursday [press] conference, we are a very different team than we were in the beginning. We have improved in a lot of ways, but we just have to find a way to win. These division games, they mean a lot so we just have to figure out a way to win. They are a good team. We just have to be better."

On if the Browns will be even more laser-focused heading into the NY Giants game next week following the loss:

"The message in the locker room after the game was win as a team, lose as a team. We fought. We just have to be better. Here is the thing, we have a short week to where we have to be focused. We have to come out there on Sunday to get that taste out of our mouths and move forward. That is the most important part."

On if this game could serve the Browns well as the team continues to play in big games down the stretch of the season:

"That is what you hope for. There can either be good or bad to come from it. You can start pointing fingers, but that is not this team. That is going to be the message that we move forward and we get better. We know that we can fight. We just have to make the critical plays when we need to and just put ourselves, like I keep saying, in a position to win. We are going to use it in a positive way. I know this team. I know the guys in this locker room. I know the staff. We are going to handle it correctly."

On the intentional grounding penalty:

"From my perspective and from everyone watching the game that saw it, the guy grabs my hand and then follow through and hit somebody else's hand or helmet, whatever it was. I do not agree with the call. I will probably get a fine letter for it, but watch the TV copy."

On his individual confidence right now: