Baker Mayfield: 'Our protection continues to be great, and these guys continue to make plays for us'

QB Baker Mayfield:
On his confidence level at this point in the season:
"It goes back to talking to you guys earlier in the season about trusting these guys around me, trusting the guys up front, going through my progressions and just delivering the ball and let them make the plays. Our guys are making a ton of plays. Our protection continues to be great, and these guys continue to make plays for us. That is why the confidence is so high and I don't have to do anything else. It is these guys doing their job."
On reaching 10 wins this season:
"It is something that until I got into the league my rookie year that I did not realize how hard it was to win in the league. It is something to be proud of, but the best part is everybody in there is like 'Yeah, 10 wins, but we are on to the next one.' A notch on the belt and then move on because we are not done yet. That is the best part about this team and I keep stating it about them is they are on to the next one."
On if the team was aware of the other AFC results today and the potential playoff implications of tonight's game:
"No, we are of the mentality right now that we control our own destiny. Singular focus. It does not matter what else happens. As long as we take care of our business, we will be where we want to be. That is all we can do right now."
On being named captain tonight:
"It is a big honor. [Head Coach Kevin Stefanski] decided early in the year to go a game captain every week until the potential playoffs. It is a big thing for me. Coming off of the stretch of games that we are continuing to build and improve, I feel like O am gaining more confidence in our team. For him to do that in a primetime game, it is great to have."
On if being the game captained added any more motivations or pressure:
"No, I am not trying to do too much. Like I have told you guys before, just doing my job, continuing to get the ball out and just lead these guys and be authentic. You do not have to be a game captain to lead, and that is the best part about this team."
On the NY Giants' and NY Giants QB Colt McCoy's performance early in the game:
"Obviously, you will look at the game afterwards and realize the red zone efficiency and our defense making those stops is extremely important, and we were 3-for-3 in the red zone. (NY Giants QB) Colt (McCoy) is a winner. He always has been. I grew up in Austin and watched him play at Texas. He is a winner. He is going to always have whatever team he is playing for in the game. We just have to stay in there and realize that as long as we don't go chasing waterfalls, we are going to be in the game."
On leading two 95-yard drives:
"We knew from film study that they are a big zone team, especially with a couple of guys out in the secondary that they were going to have to play a little bit more zone coverage and rely on their front. We had our guys in the right spots. Just that one play at a time mentality, those long drives and continuing to overcome penalties or eliminating negative plays, I am very proud of our guys for hanging in there."
On the Browns' success with play action:
"We have established the run game so well. These guys up front obviously are playing so well. Our backs are playing well. It takes everybody in the run game to be able to block. To be able to marry that up with the pass game and make it all look similar, it clears things up and our guys are getting open so that makes my job easy."
On having a variety of WRs making key plays in the passing game making his job easier:
"We don't want no scrubs. We have some dogs outside. We have guys that we are very proud of."
On C Nick Harris stepping in at RG after T Chris Hubbard was injured:
"I said a little bit postgame to Michele (Tafoya). You hate to have somebody go down. We love Hub. Hub is a team-first guy always. He is a guy that has stepped in time and time again for us. The way Nick Harris stepped up and played guard, he is our backup center and for him to be able to step up and play a different position is tremendous. Hats off to him for mentally being ready and being able to come out there and play well."
On targeting multiple receivers tonight and if that is a testament to his comfort in the system and with teammates:
"We are not going to force the ball to anybody. Trusting the progressions, trusting the play calls, taking what is there and keeping the chains moving. Eliminate negative plays and just let these guys make plays. We have great players outside."
On overcoming penalties on the final TD drive:
"It goes back to laying down the foundation of this team. Resilience is one of the things we wanted to do. Every once in a while, stuff is not going to go your way, you are going to get knocked back and you have to creep back in and be able to overcome those penalties."
On the TD pass to Landry:
"First read was actually to (TE) David Njoku. I saw him stumble a little bit. It is a crossing pattern in man coverage so when I saw David stumble, I got my eyes off him and moved on to Jarvis. Jarvis is a guy that you just give him a chance and he is going to make a great play. Looking back at the pictures of it, David wound up getting his feet together and being wide open. Our guys make plays, and we are going to trust them to do that every time."
On DE Myles Garrett playing and battling through the impact of previously having COVID-19:
"Obviously, Myles continues to be a leader for us. He is our Walter Payton Man of the Year for our team. He is an extremely good leader on and off the field. Obviously, his play speaks for itself, but he wants to be out there whenever he can. No matter what, being 100 percent or not, he wants to be out there. He is the best pass rusher in the league and people are always trying to chip him, double team him and trying to prevent him from making plays, but he continues to just work extremely hard. We are proud to have him on our team."
On if it is hard to see Garrett having a tough time, including a coughing fit after the game:
"I did not really notice it too much. Besides that, I was listening to the end of his presser. I understand he is a guy that those little spurts and those five-yard and 10-yard bursts where he is having to go full speed every play is not easy. I am not one to really know exactly what he is going through and I have not been in his shoes, but I get tired when I chase down (RB) Nick (Chubb) so I know his job is not easy."
On how comfortable the Browns offense is when stringing together plays on a long drive:
"Our guys are extremely comfortable. For them to be able to continue to make these plays, and like you said earlier, overcome some of the penalties and negative plays and push forward and convert some very critical third downs when you do not have that many possessions, these third downs are extremely important and also, the red zone efficiency is very important. When you get down there – we talked about it pregame – we needed seven points, not field goals. We were able to accomplish that and the defense, vice versa, stopped them from getting touchdowns in the red zone."
On if it was weird facing NY Giants tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens as the offensive play caller and if he spoke with Kitchens today:
"I talked to him postgame. Not weird. I appreciate Freddie. I continue to talk to him every once in a while. He has lost some weight. He looks good. Proud of him."
On his conversation with Kitchens:
"Just 'How are you doing?' Just normal checkups. We talk every so often so it is not like a huge catch-up thing. That was my first time seeing him so like I said, he looks good."
DE Myles Garrett:
On QB Baker Mayfield's recent performances:
"Like you said, he is hot. He is playing with his hair on fire. With our rushing game rolling and our passing game going, it is hard to stop. We just have to be able to back him up, be able to get stops and get the ball back to them so they can put points on the board."
On keeping the NY Giants out of the end zone tonight:
"It is about bend, don't break. They got some yardage, but we are trying to keep them off the board. At the end of the day, we are trying to have more points than they do. Whatever we have to do get a W in that win column, we are going to do. It is nice to keep them out of the end zone, but at the end of the day, a W is a W, however we get it."
On the Browns reaching 10 wins, understanding the 1-0 focus:
"It is nice. I have not done it since I have been here so it is an achievement I am proud of. It has to be something that we continue to do. We have to finish this year strong and we have to keep on going 1-0 each week. We must have that mindset that this is the first year of many that we can do something like this, if we hold each other closely, keep our chemistry and play for each other."
On the importance of each game seeming to build as the team continues to push for a postseason berth:
"Every game matters. We are still trying to get in like you said, and nobody is going to lay down. You saw that with the Jets today by getting one over on the Rams. There is nobody in the NFL who is going to lay down and let you take something from them. We have to be desperate out there and play with desire. That is what it is all about – discipline and desire. We just have to come with that attitude every Sunday or Monday."
On how much longer it takes him to feel 100 percent after a game, given the impact of his COVID-19 recovery:
"I am not sure. I am just getting over a coughing fit from the locker room earlier. I am trying to get some water into my system and be able to breath. Taking those deep big breaths are tough right now with the shortness of breath and that turning into a cough or getting choked up. You just have to find a way. It is about desire. It does not matter how I feel, I have to do something on the field. When I get off of the field, I can catch my breath and maybe go see someone and try to work with someone. Hopefully, if we make it to the playoffs, I can try to get myself to as close to 100 percent as possible."
On DT Sheldon Richardson's impact today, Richardson sustaining an injury in the game and how Richardson seemed after the game:
"He looked pretty good to me. He was smiling and joking, like his usual She;. I don't know what the prognosis is right now, but seeing him walk around with a smile on his face is a good enough sign to me."
On Richardson's plays on fourth down early in the game:
"We made a lot of good situational plays on defense. His was just one of three or four that we had. He is a big time player. That is why he is here. We see him do it time and time again, and I expect nothing less out of him."
On if playing in the game is a little more difficult than people may think, given the impact of his COVID-19 recovery:
"It's bound to affect your lungs, and I feel like I need those to be out there and give my full effort. It is hard to make a move or do something that you know is going to expend a lot of energy, knowing that you have to do it again the next play and the next play. It kind of throws off what I am doing, but just have to go out there and make it happen. Today, we did. Me and (DT) Larry (Ogunjobi) were able to get on the board with the second-to-last play. It is tough. I am trying not to think about it during the game. Just make sure I get as much oxygen as I can and keep rolling."
On if the Browns paid attention to other AFC games today when waiting for Sunday Night Football and if that impacted how the team approached the game, given potential playoff implications:
"I did not look at any of that honestly. I didn't see any of it. I was taking nap. I wasn't really watching the games; I was preparing for mine. Started stretching, talked to my family, played golf with my dad on the phone and got ready for the game. I was not worried about what anyone else was doing. I know what we have to do on the field. All we are worried about is us."
On CB Denzel Ward's impact tonight:
"He is lockdown. He is The Warden for a reason. People do not want to throw his way. Having that kind of boost knowing if everyone else is doing their job, they are not going to be able to throw his way and that gives us just a little more time. They were not trying to drop back and throw the ball. They were trying to make it a rushing game, but that was partly because of what he is doing in the back end there and playing a good game."
CB Denzel Ward:
On returning from injury to play in tonight's game:
"It felt great to be back out there. I just have to get my wind back a little bit, but it was good being back with the guys out there."
On whether there were any effects from the calf:
"No, just getting my wind back. My calf and everything felt great. I felt good."
On how long drives by the Browns offense helps the Browns the defensive side:
"It helps us a lot. We are able to catch our breath, go over some plays that their (Giants) offense might have ran and communicate and talk about that and be able to go out there and be on the same page once we get back out there."
On the Browns remaining focused on one game at a time but if he also considers the significance of the team winning 10 games, particularly as a Cleveland native:
"Definitely. We just enjoyed it in the locker room. We realize our record, but we have to finish the season strong, and like you said, take it one game at a time. Focus on the next game now and do it over again."
On if the team was aware of the potential implications of a loss tonight, given other AFC Wild Card contenders won this week:
"We do not think about that. We are just focused on going in and finding a way to get the win."
On if the Browns followed other AFC games today and paid attention to the results during the day:
"We just focus on us. We have to take care of our job and our assignment. Everything else will take care of itself at the end of the season. We are not really too worried about what other people are doing, but just focus on going in and getting a win ourselves."
On the NY Giants' offensive gameplan:
"It was decent. It was decent. We were just more so focused on what we had to go do and executing our job and assignment."
On if the NY Giants were testing him early in the game to gauge his injury:
"If they were, it is fine with me. I like the ball coming my way and getting the opportunity to make plays on the ball so I was fine with it if that was their gameplan."
On NY Giants QB Colt McCoy's performance tonight:
"He was decent. He was decent."
On the Browns facing adversity once again with G Chris Hubbard and DT Sheldon Richardson sustaining injuries:
"People just have to step up. Pray that those guys get healthy and get back soon. Guys have to step up and come in without losing a step."
On the atmosphere after the win:
"Everybody is definitely excited. Like I said, we enjoyed it and celebrated in the locker room with all of the guys and the coaches. It is on to the next game now."