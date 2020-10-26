Baker Mayfield nominated for NFL's Air Player of the Week

Baker Mayfield set a Browns record and brought the team back in a comeback victory over the Bengals on Sunday. That was more than enough to garner a little weekly recognition from the NFL, as Mayfield was one of three quarterbacks nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week.

Mayfield out-dueled Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, who is also up for the award, in the 37-34 victory. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is the other nominee.

After an 0-for-5 start that included an interception, Mayfield caught fire for the rest of the game. He completed franchise record 21 straight passes — with his lone incompletion in the final three quarters coming on an intentional spike — and threw for five touchdowns, including a game-winning pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones in the final seconds. Mayfield's quarterback rating of 135.3 was his best in a game since Week 12 of 2018.

On the season, Mayfield has completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 1,392 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.