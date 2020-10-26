Baker Mayfield nominated for NFL's Air Player of the Week

Baker Mayfield set a Browns record and brought the team back in a comeback victory over the Bengals on Sunday. That was more than enough to garner a little weekly recognition from the NFL, as Mayfield was one of three quarterbacks nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week.
Mayfield out-dueled Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, who is also up for the award, in the 37-34 victory. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is the other nominee.
After an 0-for-5 start that included an interception, Mayfield caught fire for the rest of the game. He completed franchise record 21 straight passes — with his lone incompletion in the final three quarters coming on an intentional spike — and threw for five touchdowns, including a game-winning pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones in the final seconds. Mayfield's quarterback rating of 135.3 was his best in a game since Week 12 of 2018.
On the season, Mayfield has completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 1,392 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Voting for this week's nominees is open until Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx. Fans can also vote on Twitter.