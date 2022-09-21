Bally's Launches Free-to-Play Game to Engage Browns Fans 

Bally’s Interactive, the digital and sports betting division of Bally's Corporation and an official sports betting partner of the Cleveland Browns, is bringing an all-new gaming experience straight to the fans this season. Starting this Thursday, Browns fans can enter the free-to-play Dawg Pound Predictor game on ballyplay.com each week and compete for game tickets, official merchandise, and signed memorabilia.

"When partnering with Bally's, we recognized that they shared the same fan-first mindset that is consistent with our focus and pivotal to creating successful, fully-integrated sports betting experiences," said Browns Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media Brent Rossi. "Through Bally's free-to-play Dawg Pound Predictor game, Browns fans now have a new way to engage with each game throughout the season, as well as the chance to win Browns-themed prizes."

Dawg Pound Predictor, aptly named after Cleveland's fabled cheering section of die-hard fans, will offer rounds each week starting with this Thursday night's game. Questions cover a range of Browns game-related topics, such as the number of touchdowns that will be scored or how many sacks the defense will get.

In April, the Cleveland Browns and Bally's Interactive announced a long-term partnership that features various fan-focused elements and establishes the gaming operator as an official sports betting partner of the team. The collaboration will be highlighted by the planned launch of the Bally Bet Sportsbook app in Ohio, pending appropriate licensing and regulatory approvals.

For more information on how to play or game rules, visit ballyplay.com. Both the Cleveland Browns and Bally's Interactive remind all fans to please bet responsibly. The National Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-522-4700) is available 24/7 and is completely confidential.

