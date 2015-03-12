 Skip to main content
Barkevious Mingo returns to school he helped remodel for 'Breakfast with the Browns'

Mar 12, 2015 at 10:07 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The memories came flooding back to Barkevious Mingo the moment he stepped inside Cleveland's Clara Westropp Elementary School.

Why? The purple pole, of course.

A little less than two years since Mingo and the rest of the Browns' 2013 rookie class helped refresh the school's cafeteria and install a new playground, the Cleveland linebacker scrunched his 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame into a seat made for a child right beside a pole he painted during the remodeling. Mingo proudly reminded the children and anyone else within earshot why purple was his choice for a cafeteria filled with different colors and shades in every corner.

"Painted it purple for LSU," said Mingo, who starred with the Tigers for three seasons before landing with the Browns. "It was great to come back out here."

Watch Mingo Share The Importance Of Breakfast With Students

Mingo, who was flanked by Chomps, hosted "Breakfast with the Browns" on Thursday, as he promoted the values of eating healthy and being active for at least 60 minutes each day. He dined on a nutritious breakfast with the students before he was put to work.

Before he departed, Mingo was summoned to the principal's office -- to read the morning announcements. He ran through a flurry of news bites, presented the bullying fact of the day and signed off with "Go Browns."

"You see them light up coming through the doors this morning," Mingo said. "They see Chomps. Chomps was the main attraction, so I was second. It was good to see them light up and get here and eat some breakfast and start their days off right."

Mingo's visit was just the latest installment from the Browns' First and Ten campaign, which was established to inspire fans to volunteer in their community with at least 10 hours each year.

This initiative was developed in partnership with Fuel Up to Play 60 and American Dairy Mideast to help expand their efforts with their on-going breakfast campaign that educates and inspires students to start their day in a healthy way.

