Barkevious Mingo returns to school he helped remodel for 'Breakfast with the Browns'

Mingo, who was flanked by Chomps, hosted "Breakfast with the Browns" on Thursday, as he promoted the values of eating healthy and being active for at least 60 minutes each day. He dined on a nutritious breakfast with the students before he was put to work.

Before he departed, Mingo was summoned to the principal's office -- to read the morning announcements. He ran through a flurry of news bites, presented the bullying fact of the day and signed off with "Go Browns."

"You see them light up coming through the doors this morning," Mingo said. "They see Chomps. Chomps was the main attraction, so I was second. It was good to see them light up and get here and eat some breakfast and start their days off right."

Mingo's visit was just the latest installment from the Browns' First and Ten campaign, which was established to inspire fans to volunteer in their community with at least 10 hours each year.