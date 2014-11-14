Community

Bay Village and Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin Meet in the Playoff Game of the Week

Nov 14, 2014 at 05:13 AM
Bay Village and Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin meet in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week, Presented by PNC Bank.

Bay Village vs Notre Dame Cathedral Latin
Records: Bay Village 7-4; NDCL 7-4
What: OHSAA Football Playoffs, Division IV, Region 11 Semifinal
Date of Game: Friday, November 14
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Twinsburg Tiger Stadium, 10270 Ravenna Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087

Pregame Notes:

Both Coach Ben Malbasa and Coach Ron Rutt are no strangers to the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week, as both coaches received High School Coach of the Week honors for their wins in week two (2) and week five (5) of the regular season. They have been here before, but the stakes couldn't be higher as they set to square off in the semi-final round of playoff football and a chance to keep their state championship hopes alive.

In his second season coaching the Lions, and with the program two years removed from the playoffs, Malbasa has NDCL back in the postseason. The Lions are coming off a three score victory, 45-27, against Field, where senior quarterback T.J. McKiernan was 14-of-17 passing for 252 yards, and 3 touchdowns. McKiernan finished the game with a completion percentage of .824 and a quarterback rating of 162.4.

First year head coach, Ron Rutt, has turned the program around leading the Rockets to their first playoff win in school history by defeating Crestwood 18-7 in last week's matchup. Bay will look to establish the line of scrimmage and control the game with their rushing attack. By remaining committed to the run, they have been able to wear defenses down, particularly in the second half.

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report.

Advertising