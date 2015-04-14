Behind the inspiration of the Cleveland Browns' new uniforms

Van Horne knows the look, that mixture of anxiety and uncertainty, when he steps into a room full of important people who don't know what they want.

When Van Horne stepped inside the Browns' facility in Berea for the first time, he saw the exact opposite. It ultimately made his team's job so much easier and enjoyable as it embarked on a project that would produce "some of the most outstanding work" Van Horne and his team have done.

"I think at times, when Nike comes in, some people are like 'Uh oh, they're going to take us some place where we're not,'" Van Horne said. "For the most part, they come with a plan, but some of them don't really know what they want until they see it. Some people have a plan with what they want to represent and the attitude they wanted to have."

Those blank stares, Van Horne said, are often followed by a blank slate as a starting point. Even for an artist as creative and innovative as Van Horne, it's not preferred.

The Browns made sure he and his team had a clear-cut starting point.

Haslam made it clear early in the process that the Browns' iconic orange helmet wouldn't be scrapped. It would simply be refreshed, a decision that was reflected in the team's updated logo, which was released in February.

"That was not hard," Scheiner said. "We knew that if we didn't change the helmet and we subtly evolved the logo, we knew the uniforms had to look different. I don't think they're an extreme difference but they're different enough. You won't mistake them for our old uniforms."

Before the Browns' brass started talking colors and analyzing cloth swaths, they first delved into a little introspection. This was essential, Scheiner said, and ultimately why the Browns were able to clearly specify what they wanted in their first few meetings with Nike and the NFL.

"There was no, 'let's see this or let's see that,'" Van Horne said. "It was 'here's who we are, here's what we want to represent' and that clarity really helps us in the design process. We're not fishing in a large pond and trying to figure out what you're trying to say. It was really, really clear and that really helped.

Van Horne, a former college soccer player who grew up in California, has been leading the redesign of NFL uniforms since he helped overhaul the Denver Broncos' in the mid-90s. From the seemingly neverending, electrified Oregon uniforms to the oh-so subtle touch-ups he's applied to jerseys at tradition-rich Penn State and Alabama, Van Horne has embraced challenges of all flavors.

Nearly 20 years since he worked with the Broncos' facelift, Van Horne viewed the Browns' uniform as an exciting new challenge.