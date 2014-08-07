Ben Tate will 'welcome help' in the ground game

Ben Tate has been vocal in past interviews saying his track with the Texans record speaks for itself -- nearly 2,000 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons coming off Houston's bench. Now more of a veteran, the 25-year-old is embracing becoming a leader in the locker room. He will gladly accept the emergence of Terrance West, or a dark horse running back candidate to help make the Browns' offense as potent as possible.

"I will welcome help because I don't want to run myself into the ground," said Tate. "Of course, you want to be a guy who gets in a rhythm. But I will welcome help."

The Browns' quarterback competition has stolen all the headlines the last two weeks. We won't lie: it's been fascinating. But again, we'll drill on this website, Cleveland is going to be a team that wins by pounding the football on the ground.

"We're coming along well," Tate said of his fellow running backs. "Guys are starting to understand the system a little more. So I'm excited to see what some of our [guys] can do on Saturday."

Tate explained that during the scrimmage in Akron and during practice, the Browns' offensive line isn't sealing lanes like they would in real games. The last thing the team needs is Joe Thomas going down for the season by blocking down a Browns defender on the backside. So any perceived struggles from this unit are just that: perception. Wait until the Lions game to judge the Browns' rushing attack.

Now that Tate is a proven player, the preseason is different to him. He doesn't want to see any errors when the team reviews the film. His vision on running holes and pass protection will be his focus.