Bernie Kosar set for induction in Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame

The Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday announced that legendary QB Bernie Kosar will be included in its Class of 2022 inductees.
Kosar is one of the most beloved players in franchise history from his nine seasons in Cleveland, three of which included trips to the AFC Championship Game. He ranks third in Browns history with 21,904 career passing yards and 53 career wins and is fourth all-time with 116 touchdowns.
The class also includes Olympic gold-medalist and Olmsted Falls native Katie Nageotte, Elyria High School volleyball coach Carol Russo and Cleveland Guardians radio announcer Tom Hamilton.
Each of the inductees are set to be honored in a ceremony at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.