Berry: Baker Mayfield has 'worked his tail off' since January shoulder surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry said Tuesday that QB Baker Mayfield is on schedule with his rehab since he underwent surgery shortly after the 2021 regular season.

Mayfield, who suffered a torn labrum to his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2 of the 2021 season and managed to play 12 of the Browns' 15 remaining games, has kept the Browns updated throughout his recovery and is still expected to maintain the throwing schedule he was given upon completion of the surgery. The Browns anticipate Mayfield to begin light throwing in April and participate in the offseason program on a limited basis. A full recovery is expected by the start of training camp.

"Baker is doing well in his rehab," Berry said during his media session at the NFL Combine. "I think you guys know how hard he works. He has worked his tail off since the surgery. He's right on track. It's the first time he's ever had surgery in his entire career. He's worked really hard, and we feel good about his progress."

Mayfield finished the 2021 season with 3,010 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Berry said on Jan. 11 he expects Mayfield to bounce back from his injury and perform at an improved level in 2022, and Berry affirmed that notion again as he discussed Mayfield's progress.

"I think the reality is that we have seen him play at a high level before," Berry said. "Being realistic, the injury does have some impact on his performance. We are focused on him getting healthy."

The goal, of course, is to have Mayfield prepared to rebound with the kind of season he displayed in 2020, his first year under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Mayfield passed for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions that season, which ended in the AFC Divisional Round after the Browns won their Wild Card game against the Steelers.