Berry: Baker Mayfield has 'worked his tail off' since January shoulder surgery

Berry said Mayfield is ‘right on track’ on his recovery schedule, which will have him fully healthy by the start of training camp

Mar 01, 2022 at 05:59 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry said Tuesday that QB Baker Mayfield is on schedule with his rehab since he underwent surgery shortly after the 2021 regular season.

Mayfield, who suffered a torn labrum to his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2 of the 2021 season and managed to play 12 of the Browns' 15 remaining games, has kept the Browns updated throughout his recovery and is still expected to maintain the throwing schedule he was given upon completion of the surgery. The Browns anticipate Mayfield to begin light throwing in April and participate in the offseason program on a limited basis. A full recovery is expected by the start of training camp.

"Baker is doing well in his rehab," Berry said during his media session at the NFL Combine. "I think you guys know how hard he works. He has worked his tail off since the surgery. He's right on track. It's the first time he's ever had surgery in his entire career. He's worked really hard, and we feel good about his progress."

Mayfield finished the 2021 season with 3,010 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Berry said on Jan. 11 he expects Mayfield to bounce back from his injury and perform at an improved level in 2022, and Berry affirmed that notion again as he discussed Mayfield's progress.

"I think the reality is that we have seen him play at a high level before," Berry said. "Being realistic, the injury does have some impact on his performance. We are focused on him getting healthy."

The goal, of course, is to have Mayfield prepared to rebound with the kind of season he displayed in 2020, his first year under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Mayfield passed for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions that season, which ended in the AFC Divisional Round after the Browns won their Wild Card game against the Steelers.

"We know how he works," Berry said. "We think he is talented. We have seen him play at a playoff-caliber level before, and I don't think there's any reason to think he can't rebound to that level next year."

Photos: 2022 Combine - Andrew Berry Press Conference

General Manager Andrew Berry speaks at his media availability at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis Indiana

20220301-MS-28
1 / 27
General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
2 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry and Senior Vice President of Communications Peter John-Baptiste at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
3 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry and Senior Vice President of Communications Peter John-Baptiste at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
4 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager of the Minnesota Vikings and former Browns front office member Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
5 / 27

General Manager of the Minnesota Vikings and former Browns front office member Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry, Nathan Zegura and Beau Bishop at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
6 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry, Nathan Zegura and Beau Bishop at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
7 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Nathan Zegura at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
8 / 27

Nathan Zegura at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager of the Minnesota Vikings and former Browns front office member Kwesi Adofo-Mensah at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
9 / 27

General Manager of the Minnesota Vikings and former Browns front office member Kwesi Adofo-Mensah at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
10 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Signage at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
11 / 27

Signage at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
12 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry and Nathan Zegura at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
13 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry and Nathan Zegura at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager of the Minnesota Vikings and former Browns front office member Kwesi Adofo-Mensah at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
14 / 27

General Manager of the Minnesota Vikings and former Browns front office member Kwesi Adofo-Mensah at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
15 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
16 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
17 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
18 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
19 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
20 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
21 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
22 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
23 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
24 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
25 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
26 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
27 / 27

General Manager Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Big WRs Treylon Burks, Drake London eager to translate skills to NFL level

Both receivers are at the top of the receiving prospect rankings for the 2022 draft, and both have an above-average frame that could help them shine at the position
news

Browns offseason strategy under Andrew Berry: 'Be as opportunistic as possible'

Berry's offseason strategy has always been geared toward exploring upgrades at every position, and that isn't changing in 2022
news

5 Things To Know from Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine

Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM provides updates on Jack Conklin, O-line, front office departures and more
news

Andrew Berry hopes to assemble 'best team possible' as decisions loom over Browns' upcoming free agents

Berry spoke specifically on three players who headline Cleveland's upcoming free agent group
Advertising