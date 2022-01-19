Baker Mayfield undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Fourth-year QB veteran Baker Mayfield underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his left non-throwing shoulder.

The surgery was conducted by Dr. Orr Limpisvasti in Los Angeles, and Mayfield is expected to make a full recovery in 4-6 months. The Browns anticipate Mayfield to to begin light throwing in April and participate in the offseason program on a limited basis. A full recovery is expected by the start of training camp.

Mayfield finished the 2021 season with 3,010 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Browns Executive Vice President and GM Andrew Berry said on Jan. 11 that he expects Mayfield to bounce back from his injury and perform at an improved level in 2022.

"We've been with Baker for a long period of time at this point," Berry said. "We know his work ethic, we know his drive and we have seen him as a talented passer in this league. We're looking forward to him getting healthy and continuing to make improvements. We expect him to bounce back next year."

Mayfield also posted a video to his social media accounts after the surgery and said the procedure went well.