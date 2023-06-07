Minicamp Notebook: Dalvin Tomlinson believes new-look defensive line is 'going to be amazing'

Tomlinson stopped, smiled and shook his head.

"I don't know how to put it into words. It's going to be amazing."

There's a long list of reasons to believe him.

Not only have the Browns replenished the defensive line with veterans such as Smith and Tomlinson, a six-year veteran who signed with the Browns in free agency in March, but they've paired them all with new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, a D-Line mastermind.

The talk all offseason since Schwartz was hired has been about improving in the trenches, and Tomlinson believes the Browns are poised to do it because of how simple, yet effective Schwartz's system is geared for them. Under Schwartz, defensive linemen will focus more on swarming whoever has the football rather than controlling certain gaps and working in limited space to penetrate the pocket.

"Attack" is the word that's often been used to describe their duties, and to Tomlinson, it really does feel as simple as that.

"I don't think I've ever been a part of a defense this simplified, especially in the NFL," he said. "For multiple defenses, it'd be a 3-4 (scheme) or a 4-3, but it's a multiple defense and it depends on who you're going to play.