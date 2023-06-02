Cleveland Browns Foundation hosts 23rd Annual Golf Tournament

Following another day of OTAs under clear skies in Cleveland, the Browns grabbed their golf clubs and teed off Tuesday at the 23rd Annual Cleveland Browns Foundation Golf Tournament presented by KeyBank and in association with University Hospitals and Sarchione Auto Group at Westwood Country Club.

Players, coaches, alumni and staff gathered to help raise funds for the Cleveland Browns Foundation and the Browns work in the community through Browns Give Back, furthering the organizational commitment to the areas of education, youth football, and social justice.

Jimmy and Dee Haslam, Executive Vice President Partner JW Johnson, head coach Kevin Stefanski, quarterback Deshaun Watson and others were among those in attendance on Tuesday.

"Giving back to the community is near and dear to our organization's heart," Stefanski said. "It starts with Dee and Jimmy and goes throughout our organization. Browns Give Back is huge in our community, and that's what we're going to do today. It's an opportunity to get out, have some fun and raise a bunch of money."

Players joined guests around the course throughout the afternoon to help raise money in the flagship fundraising event for the Cleveland Browns Foundation. The event has raised over $3.4 million since its inception and has helped boost resources for the Cleveland Browns Foundations' Stay in the Game! Network— an impactful statewide initiative aimed to increase student attendance in Ohio and promote the importance of the issue.

Through the Cleveland Browns Foundation and the Stay in the Game! Network, the organization engages school districts and promotes quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive.