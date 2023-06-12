Browns unveil new dawg logo

The Browns' new dawg logo has officially been selected by the fans and players — and it comes with a design that represents everything about the franchise and its fanbase.

The winning logo was Option No. 2 in the final round of the Browns' fan vote and created by Houston Mark, a designer who sought to create a logo that displayed the intensity and passion of the fanbase while including several symbols that highlight the history of both the franchise and Cleveland. The logo will be prominently displayed in future merchandise and other team uses.

"We are so excited to unveil a new dawg logo that perfectly encapsulates who we are as a franchise and as a city," Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson said. "Our fans have been asking us for a new dawg logo for quite some time, so it made perfect sense for them to select the logo themselves and decide how they want our team to be represented — and they made a great choice."

Mark chose to design the logo around a bullmastiff dog after the breed won the Browns' pre-contest poll asking fans which breed best represented the Browns. After the shape of the logo was decided, he worked to include several hidden symbols to create a more personalized feel to the franchise.

"The thing I really wanted to focus on was the fans and the relationship they have with the team," he said. "How can I make the Cleveland Browns fanbase the forefront of the design while also maintaining this aggressive, no-nonsense attitude?

"There was a lot of stuff in there I wanted to incorporate because there's so much history to Browns fandom in particular. It was really important for me to honor and respect the history of the fanbase, the championships and the pride that comes with being a fan."