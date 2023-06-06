Minicamp Notebook: Deshaun Watson 'getting his rhythm back' in offseason program

Despite the pass-friendly environment, the Browns should be encouraged by the smooth day from Watson, who's been hard at work this offseason at building chemistry with both new and returning receivers.

The Browns, of course, need Watson to return to the Pro Bowl form he held with the Texans for the offense to reach the explosiveness they envisioned when players such as Moore and Goodwin were added to the receiver room this offseason. It should lead to more deep ball opportunities, as well as create more chances for players such as Cooper to succeed in the middle of the field.

Tuesday certainly appeared to be a strong start toward that plan thanks to a solid day from Watson.

"He's definitely getting more comfortable and getting his rhythm back," Cooper said. "He's looking like Deshaun."

Here are other observations and notable moments from Tuesday's practice:

-One of the top defensive plays of the day came from rookie CB Cameron Mitchell, who caught a tipped pass for an interception.

-Unsurprisingly, Jakeem Grant Sr. and Peoples-Jones were the two punt returners during special teams drills. Stefanski said Grant is "coming along" well from the torn Achilles injury that forced him to miss all of last season.

-Rookie WR Cedric Tillman concluded the practice with arguably the catch of the day — a toe-tap touchdown grab during seven-on-seven red zone drills.

-Speaking of Tillman, he and Peoples-Jones were the two players who were used most at slot receiver. Defensively, CB Greg Newsome II mostly played slot snaps on the first team, although Denzel Ward also made occasional appearances in the role.