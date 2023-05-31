Jim Donovan announces relapse with leukemia

Donovan, who has been the Voice of the Browns since 1999, will be undergoing treatment for the cancer and will continue his roles as a broadcaster when he is able to

May 31, 2023 at 07:25 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns are sending their sincerest well wishes to Jim Donovan, who announced Wednesday night on Channel 3 News' "Front Row" that he has suffered a relapse with leukemia and will be undergoing treatment.

"Our thoughts and the thoughts of the entire organization are with Jim and his family right now in this difficult time," Dee and Jimmy Haslam said. "There is no better representative of the Cleveland Browns. He is as tough as they come and proved as much in his previous battle. We're all behind Jim and will do everything we can to support him. We look forward to him winning this fight, being around the team and continuing to call our games during the season."

Donovan, who has been the Voice of the Browns since the franchise returned to Cleveland in 1999, explained in his announcement that he is already undergoing the treatment and will still serve in his roles as a broadcaster and voice of the Cleveland Browns when he is able to.

