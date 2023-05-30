OTA Notebook: Deshaun Watson says chemistry with new Browns WRs 'coming along very well'

Deshaun Watson can slowly sense his connections with his receivers deepening as the Browns near the end of their organized team activity period.

For the last week, Watson has prioritized growing his on-field chemistry with new pass catchers such as Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin — and extending his chemistry with returning players who were only able to play six games with Watson last season.

The efforts were apparent in the Browns' open practice last week when Watson attempted a few deep ball shots to Moore and other receivers. The low-tempo, no-pad setting of OTAs offers ample chances to throw passes, and Watson has appeared to take advantage of it by giving looks to every receiver present at the voluntary practices.

"It's coming along very well," Watson said at the Browns' Annual Golf Tournament at Westwood Country Club. "With all the guys, you've got to be able to adjust. Last week was our first time actually on the field throwing full-speed routes against defenders, so that timing is going to come. We've been spending a lot of time in the film room and outside the building. That chemistry and that connection of just being around each other and knowing how we're going to react to certain situations is definitely good."

Not all of those attempts resulted in completions, which is expected at this point of the year. For Watson, every rep offers a chance to learn something about a receiver — how they prefer to run a route, where they prefer the ball to be spotted and how they navigate through traffic are all things he can learn on a play regardless of how it ends.

That's how a QB develops trust with receivers, but the connections aren't built in overnight. Nor are they built after just a few weeks of spring practices.

The chemistry-building will take place leading all the way up to Week 1, but the Browns have full trust in Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler before arriving in Cleveland last year, to discover it with all the top weapons the Browns have in their room.

"I think it's (about) the timing," Watson said. "Being able to understand their breaks and how they get in and out of different routes and when man coverages come along, who can I rely on? Who can I go to when we need it the most?