Watch: 'UNLEASHED' Episode 4 | The Dancing Bear

The newest episode of "UNLEASHED" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune into the fourth of eight episodes this offseason in the series, which is a pivot from the production team's "Building the Browns" docuseries and will focus on shorter length and more timely features in a quick paced and high-energy style.

Episode 4 follows rookie DT Siaki Ika around his hometown in Salt Lake City as he trains for his first NFL season and explains how his deep family roots have driven him to the NFL. The episode provides behind-the-scenes access of the Browns drafting Ika in the third round of the draft, what his introduction to Cleveland was like during rookie minicamp and exclusive scenes of Ika's wedding reception that happened shortly after he was drafted.