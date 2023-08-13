Watch: 'UNLEASHED' Episode 7 | High School Reunion

Check out the seventh episode of the Browns’ new all-access docuseries, “UNLEASHED”

Aug 13, 2023 at 11:28 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The newest episode of "UNLEASHED" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune into the sixth of eight episodes in the series, which is a pivot from the production team's "Building the Browns" docuseries and will focus on shorter length and more timely features in a quick paced and high-energy style.

Episode 7 features rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and rookie WR Cedric Tillman as they go through their firsts training camp and preseason game. Thompson-Robinson and Tillman were teammates when they attended Bishop Gorman High School, and their chemistry has carried over to their first NFL season in Cleveland.

Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or subscribe to the Browns' official YouTube channel to watch all future episodes of "UNLEASHED" in 2023.

