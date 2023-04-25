Watch: 'UNLEASHED' Episode 3 | One Percent Better

Check out the third episode of the Browns’ new all-access docuseries, “UNLEASHED”

Apr 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM
The newest episode of “UNLEASHED” is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune into the third of eight episodes this offseason in the series, which is a pivot from the production team's "Building the Browns" docuseries and will focus on shorter length and more timely features in a quick paced and high-energy style.

Episode 3 follows newly-acquired WR Elijah Moore as he completes his offseason training in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Moore, a St. Thomas Aquinas High School alumnus, covers what he focuses on in his offseason training at his former school and how he grew his football roots in his hometown. He also caught up with 2022 team captain LB Anthony Walker Jr. at one of his favorite restaurants in Fort Lauderdale.

Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or subscribe to the Browns' official YouTube channel to watch all future episodes of "UNLEASHED" in 2023.

