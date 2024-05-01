Watch: 'UNLEASHED' Episode 1 | Chase that Greatness

The premiere of the second season of "UNLEASHED" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel. Tune in to watch the first of six episodes in the series throughout the offseason.

Episode 1 features new WR Jerry Jeudy throughout his first few months with the Browns. Go behind-the-scenes of Jeudy's experience of getting traded to the Browns, coming back to Cleveland to sign a contract extension and what he brings to the receiving corps. Listen to exclusive interviews with Jeudy, his sister Diane Constant and brother Terry Jeudy, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea. The episode also includes exclusive footage of his offseason training and time spent with his family.