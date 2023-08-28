Watch: 'UNLEASHED' Episode 8 | Nick Chubb stays true to his Georgia roots

Check out the 8th episode of the Browns’ new all-access docuseries, “UNLEASHED”

Aug 28, 2023 at 11:36 AM
Clevelandbrowns.com

The newest episode of "UNLEASHED" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune into all eight series episodes, which is a pivot from the production team's "Building the Browns" docuseries and will focus on shorter length and more timely features in a quick-paced and high-energy style.

In the series finale, RB Nick Chubb's work efforts are showcased as an example of how the best running back in the league improves every day. Take a look at how Chubb's hard work at Cedartown High School and Georgia University paid off for him in the NFL. Hear from both Chubb's former and current coaches and young athletes who admire him.

Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or subscribe to the Browns' official YouTube channel to watch all episodes of "UNLEASHED" in 2023.

