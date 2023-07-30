Watch: 'UNLEASHED' Episode 6 | The Greenbrier

The newest episode of "UNLEASHED" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune into the sixth of eight episodes in the series, which is a pivot from the production team's "Building the Browns" docuseries and will focus on shorter length and more timely features in a quick paced and high-energy style.

Episode 6 features LB Anthony Walker Jr. as the Browns begin training camp at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Check out Walker, one of the most respected veterans on the Browns, take you through the historic resort located in the Allegheny Mountains and discuss his recovery from his season-ending injury from 2022. The episode also brings you exclusive interviews with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, head coach Kevin Stefanski and mic'd up moments from the practice fields.