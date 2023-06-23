Watch: 'UNLEASHED' Episode 5 | The Chosen Juan

The newest episode of "UNLEASHED" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune into the fifth of eight episodes this offseason in the series, which is a pivot from the production team's "Building the Browns" docuseries and will focus on shorter length and more timely features in a quick paced and high-energy style.

Episode 5 features new S Juan Thornhill throughout his first months with the Browns. Go behind-the-scenes of Thornhill's energy on the field with several mic'd up snippets during OTA and minicamp practices, as well as exclusive interviews with GM Andrew Berry, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and safeties coach Ephraim Banda on what they appreciate about Thornhill. The episode also includes exclusive footage of Thornhill throwing out the first pitch at the Guardians game and a tour of the memorabilia stored in his house.