Cade York taking simpler kicking approach to improve in inclement weather

Cade York isn't worrying about the weather in Cleveland during his second NFL season.

That wasn't the case last year, and he'll be the first to admit it.

"I think people hyped that up to me too much, and — I'm taking responsibility — I took too much account for it," York told Jason Gibbs on an interview in Best Podcast Available. "I did well focusing on it, but then I let other things fall to the wayside."

As soon as the Browns selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, all York seemed to hear about was how the rain, snow, wind and sleet in Cleveland was bound to challenge him. His adjustment to the NFL was different than other rookie kickers, and his preparations for his first year included more than just working with new specialists and acclimating to the elevated pressure of the NFL.

The questions he faced about the weather weren't easy to answer at first. Not for a kicker who is from Texas and played in the balmy conditions of SEC stadiums while at LSU.

"Literally five minutes after I got drafted, I got a phone call in my dad's Jeep in the parking lot of a Walk-On's in Baton Rouge, and the first question was, 'How are you going to deal with zero degrees and 45 mile per hour winds?'

"I was like, 'Uh, kick it harder?'"

But like all rookies do, York learned. For kickers, the learning is often done only after committing mistakes.

York had a few of those during an up-and-down season where he converted 75 percent of his field goals (24-for-32). The best moment was his 58-yard game winning field goal against the Panthers in Week 1, which sent a loud statement about the power York possesses in his right leg and how well he can stay poised under pressure.

But his season also included two missed field goals in both Week 5 against the Chargers (a 30-28 loss) and Week 15 against the Ravens (a 13-3 win). The latter game featured cold and windy weather. He also missed a field goal under rainy skies in a Week 12 overtime win against the Buccaneers.

Rough weather wasn't always in the equation when York missed kicks — and he actually performed well in the toughest weather game of the year, converting a 30-yard field goal and an extra point in the second coldest regular season home game in Browns history in Week 16 against the Saints.

But as he self-assessed where he could've been better after the season, the weather-related games stuck out most.

"I think the biggest thing I learned is that I actually focused way too much on trying to be a better kicker to deal with the weather, when, really, I was already that kicker," he said. "I just needed to keep doing what I already had been doing.