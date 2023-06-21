Browns Mailbag: What will be the top storyline for training camp?

What would you say is the most compelling story of training camp? - Nick Dolance, Glendale, AZ

After watching the offense work in minicamp, I don't think there's any doubt that the most exciting piece of training camp will be the continued development of Deshaun Watson as he looks to return to the elite form he displayed the first years of his career.

Any play that ends with Watson completing a deep throw or hitting a receiver in a tight window will be a noteworthy scene of the day, and all eyes will be on him because the Browns believe he will bounce back into a Pro Bowl-caliber player this year. He's had a full offseason to digest a revamped playbook, one that should cater even more to his mobility and strong arm, and won't go through a training camp where his status for Week 1 and beyond is uncertain.

"I'm pretty far ahead of where I was last year," he said during minicamp. "Last year was, as far as football, being on the field, just running a new system, trying to adapt to different teammates, different players, how guys run routes, how Kevin calls the plays, and just being able to process the game at the speed I know. Being a year in and being able to talk to Kevin and AVP about what we want to do and being confident about it, it allows me to play a little bit faster when I'm on the field."

Watson looked great in minicamp, but training camp will be a different challenge once the pads come on and the practice tempo increases. If he continues to look solid, the Browns should rightly feel giddy about how high they can go this season.

The defense shouldn't be ignored in this answer, either. The combination of Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith has the potential to be the best edge rusher package in the league, and it'll be exciting to see how they both look flying off the edge once contact is allowed in practices. Add in the success new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has discovered in previous defensive lines he's coached, and there's real potential for Garrett, Smith and other D-Line players to build career-best seasons.