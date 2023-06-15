Browns Mailbag: How has the defense adjusted to new schemes from Jim Schwartz?

How is our defense coming along with their transition to Coach Schwartz's scheme, and have any particular players stood out so far in their role in it during practices and other organized team activities? - Nick Dolance, Glendale, AZ

Players raved about Schwartz all throughout OTAs and minicamp, and I really do think their appreciation for the schemes Schwartz has presented them is real.

With Schwartz, everything is straightforward — the defensive line will attack whoever has the football, the linebackers will clean up business if the ballcarrier reaches the second level of the defense and the secondary will keep things tight in a system that prefers to use man coverage rather than zone.

Those jobs seem to be appealing to everyone. The play calls appear to be simpler, and that allows players to think less before the snap and play with aggression all game.

"It's just a different type of attack defense," DT Dalvin Tomlinson said during minicamp. "I feel like this one is as aggressive as they get, and as a defense lineman, to be able to use all your power and explosiveness every single play is like dream come true."

Spring practices aren't a good setting to assess any defensive standouts since there's no pads and no contact, so we won't have any answers there until training camp. The most notable thing, which we touched on a few times last week, was that Schwartz wasn't afraid to be creative in matchups.