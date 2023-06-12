Browns complete high-quality synthetic turf field project at Berea City School District's Lou Groza Field

Haslam and Johnson families and Browns Give Back field project summary:

Roye Kidd Field (Cleveland Metropolitan School District, 2016)

James F. Rhodes Field (Cleveland Metropolitan School District, 2016)

Bump Taylor Field (Cleveland Metropolitan School District, 2016)

John Adams Field (Cleveland Metropolitan School District, 2017)

John Marshall Field (Cleveland Metropolitan School District, 2017)

Roy C. Start High School (Toledo Public Schools, 2018)

George Daniel Field (Lorain City Schools, 2018)

Boys and Girls Hope of Northeast Ohio (2019)

Ellet High School (Akron Public Schools, 2019)

Shaw High School (East Cleveland City School District, 2021)

Archbishop Hoban High School (2021)

Buchtel Stadium (Akron Public Schools, 2022)

Vitamix Field at Charles Harding Memorial Stadium (Olmsted Falls City Schools, 2022)

Lou Groza Field (Berea City School District, 2023)

About the Cleveland Browns and Browns Give Back:

The Browns Give Back to Northeast Ohio with a commitment to education and youth football while engaging the community through the team's signature First and Ten volunteer movement. For more information, visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/brownsgiveback.

Education – The Cleveland Browns are dedicated to improving the quality of education for students in Ohio by making investments that keep kids in school every day so they can succeed, highlighted by the Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day Network. The Stay in the Game! Network is a statewide initiative designed to increase school attendance through a partnership between the Cleveland Browns Foundation, Columbus Crew Foundation, Ohio Department of Education and Harvard University's Proving Ground. The team engages local school districts and promotes quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive. In the 2023-24 school year, the Stay in the Game! Network will partner with 34 school districts, benefitting nearly 200,000 students in Ohio. To learn more visit, visit StayinTheGame.org.

Youth Football – The Cleveland Browns are committed to assisting the development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout Northeast Ohio with year-round programming for players, coaches, officials and parents. Through camps, clinics and other initiatives, the Browns' goal is to promote healthy, social, emotional, intellectual and physical development of youth by enhancing opportunities for youth football participation and education.

First and Ten – Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's community program, established to inspire fans to #give10 and help their communities by volunteering for 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. To date, more than 2.75 million hours of volunteering have been pledged through First and Ten. All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team's website and by sharing their stories with #give10.

