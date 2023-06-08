Deshaun Watson completes impressive, consistent performance in minicamp

Even though the practices contained plenty of positive elements, it shouldn't be forgotten that minicamp is a passing camp. Players aren't in pads, contact isn't allowed and most drills are run at decreased intensity.

The pass-friendly setting, however, shouldn't shadow the fact that Watson looked much closer to the Pro Bowl QB he was with the Texans than the one who could play just six games with the Browns last season due to his suspension. He was especially sharp in red zone drills, where he connected with Cooper, Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones and rookie Cedric Tillman, among other receivers, throughout the week, and looked comfortable stretching the ball in the middle and deep parts of the field when receivers were open.

"He just feels more comfortable, I think, calling plays, breaking the huddle, leading all those things where you're around the guys for a year, over a year now, he's getting more comfortable doing that kind of stuff," left guard Joel Bitonio said. "This is our fourth year with Stefanski, and there's obviously wrinkles and new things that we're putting in, but I think everybody's going to continue to get comfortable.

"But quarterback is probably the most important position in sports. He's feeling more comfortable and hopefully we can translate that on the field."

Watson has insisted that he won't know for sure if all the rust has been knocked off from going 700 days between starts until Week 1 is over.

That game, a home battle against the Bengals, is 94 days away. In 44 days, the Browns will open training camp at The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia for nine days. That's when the pads will come on and the Browns will learn even more about how much closer their QB is to rekindling the elite traits he showed in Houston.

They'll also dig deeper into the playbook, which Watson said will contain several differences from the one deployed a season ago. It will continuously change throughout the year, too, as offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and Stefanski draw more plays to keep the offense unpredictable.

"The foundation and the structure of the offense is the same," Watson said, "but as we build and continue to get ready for the season, everything else is new."

For now, it's a six-week break until the Browns return and begin a training camp that will be one week longer than normal due to their participation in the Hall of Fame Game.

It's also one extra week for Watson to continue advancing his comfort in the offense.

Based on how he looked in minicamp, he'll be more than ready to go.