Browns sign WR Ra'Shaun Henry and T Hunter Thedford

The Browns released T Joe Haeg to make room on the roster

Jun 05, 2023 at 11:12 AM
The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Ra'Shaun Henry and T Hunter Thedford. To make room on the roster, the team terminated the contract of T Joe Haeg.

Henry (6-3, 190) is officially in his first NFL season out of Virginia. Originally signed by Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Henry spent time on the Panthers and Falcons practice squads last year.

Thedford (6-6, 260) is officially in his first NFL season out of Utah. Initially signed by Detroit as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Thedford has spent time on the Patriots and Broncos practice squads the past two seasons.

