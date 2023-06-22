2023 Cleveland Browns Training Camp Offers Eight Free Open Practices, Kicking off August 1 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Each account can register for up to four tickets to an individual session. Similar to past training camps and home games at Cleveland Browns Stadium, printed tickets will not be available this year.

Fans can download the Browns Mobile App for up-to-date information and compelling stories throughout the year. The Browns Mobile App will offer fans important updates prior to each training camp session, including weather and activation elements specific to that date. Fans are encouraged to download the app, create a profile and enable notifications to receive all pertinent training camp details as soon as they are available.

Local youth and high school football teams are also invited to contact the Browns Community Relations department (YouthFootball@ClevelandBrowns.com, 440-891-5000) for information on exclusive ticket and engagement opportunities during training camp, including the return of the "Bring the Dawgs Out." Launched in 2019, the program invites youth and high school football programs onto the field to greet Browns players and coaches as they head out to practice.

During the 2023 Browns training camp, the team will be implementing the NFL Clear Bag policy, matching its protocols for all games at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Visit NFL.com/allclear for specifications on permitted/prohibited bags.

Fans will enter training camp practices from the Beech Street entrance located on the south side of the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Information on parking will be shared with fans when receiving tickets to their respective sessions.