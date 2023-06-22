2023 Cleveland Browns Training Camp Offers Eight Free Open Practices, Kicking off August 1 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

The 2023 Cleveland Browns Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea presents eight free open practices for fans. All sessions available to fans, beginning on Tuesday, August 1, will start at approximately 2 p.m. ET with gates opening one hour beforehand.
"Our passionate fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the season, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus," said Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media Brent Rossi. "Our primary goal is to craft extraordinary experiences and unforgettable moments for our fans. Training camp offers a unique atmosphere where we can deliver these remarkable opportunities, setting the stage for an unforgettable 2023 season."
This year, the Browns will introduce an innovative training camp setup that further reinforces their unwavering dedication to providing Browns season ticket members and fans with a captivating and immersive experience during all open practices. Complementing fan-favorite engagements from past years – the Puppy Pound, presented by Sugardale; the 40-yard dash, presented by CrossCountry Mortgage; Browns Pro Shop with training-camp exclusive items, featuring the new dawg logo; Aramark food and beverage snack shacks; and more – the Browns have upgraded several elements unique to 2023 training camp. Alongside amplified interactive attractions on-site and the introduction of distinctive hospitality areas, there will be various food trucks encompassing the area—showcasing and supporting local businesses.
Tickets will be available to the public on Thursday, July 13 at 10 a.m. ET. Browns season ticket members once again will receive a special 48-hour window to reserve their tickets to training camp practices, starting on Tuesday, July 11.
To enhance fan experience, training camp will also feature a series of theme days, highlighting local groups, organizations, and fans providing fun and specialized activities for the whole family. Scheduled themes include:
- Youth Football/Flag Football – Tuesday, August 1
- Throwback – Sunday, August 6
- Superheroes – Monday, August 7
- Stay in the Game – Wednesday, August 9
- Browns Backers – Sunday, August 20
- Military Appreciation – Tuesday, August 22
- Barks & Bites – Wednesday, August 23
- Browns Give Back – Thursday, August 24
Each account can register for up to four tickets to an individual session. Similar to past training camps and home games at Cleveland Browns Stadium, printed tickets will not be available this year.
Fans can download the Browns Mobile App for up-to-date information and compelling stories throughout the year. The Browns Mobile App will offer fans important updates prior to each training camp session, including weather and activation elements specific to that date. Fans are encouraged to download the app, create a profile and enable notifications to receive all pertinent training camp details as soon as they are available.
Local youth and high school football teams are also invited to contact the Browns Community Relations department (YouthFootball@ClevelandBrowns.com, 440-891-5000) for information on exclusive ticket and engagement opportunities during training camp, including the return of the "Bring the Dawgs Out." Launched in 2019, the program invites youth and high school football programs onto the field to greet Browns players and coaches as they head out to practice.
During the 2023 Browns training camp, the team will be implementing the NFL Clear Bag policy, matching its protocols for all games at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Visit NFL.com/allclear for specifications on permitted/prohibited bags.
Fans will enter training camp practices from the Beech Street entrance located on the south side of the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Information on parking will be shared with fans when receiving tickets to their respective sessions.
Due to space constraints, fans will be unable to remain onsite in the event inclement weather causes the team's practice to move indoors. Through the Browns Mobile App and social media platforms, the team will notify ticketholders as soon as possible if a session will be hosted inside the fieldhouse.
|Date
|Time
|Tuesday, Aug. 1
|2 p.m. ET
|Wednesday, Aug. 2
|No practice
|Thursday, Aug. 3
|Hall of Fame Game: vs. New York Jets, 8 p.m. ET, News 5
|Friday, Aug. 4
|No practice
|Saturday, Aug. 5
|No practice
|Sunday, Aug. 6
|2 p.m. ET
|Monday, Aug. 7
|2 p.m. ET
|Tuesday, Aug. 8
|No practice
|Wednesday, Aug. 9
|2 p.m. ET
|Thursday, Aug. 10
|No practice
|Friday, Aug. 11
|Preseason Game 1: vs. Washington Commanders, 7:30 p.m. ET, News 5
|Saturday, Aug. 12
|No practice
|Sunday, Aug. 13
|No practice
|Monday, Aug. 14
|2 p.m. ET (joint practice in Philadelphia)
|Tuesday, Aug. 15
|2 p.m. ET (joint practice in Philadelphia)
|Wednesday, Aug. 16
|No practice
|Thursday, Aug. 17
|Preseason Game 2: at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m. ET, News 5
|Friday, Aug. 18
|No practice
|Saturday, Aug. 19
|No practice
|Sunday, Aug. 20
|2 p.m. ET
|Monday, Aug. 21
|No practice
|Tuesday, Aug. 22
|1:25 p.m. ET
|Wednesday, Aug.23
|1:25 p.m. ET
|Thursday, Aug. 24
|11:30 a.m. ET
|Friday, Aug. 25
|No practice
|Saturday, Aug 26
|Preseason Game 3: at Kansas City, 1 p.m. ET, News 5