3 things to watch during mandatory minicamp

2. First look at refurbished D-Line

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will have his first chance of playing with several of the new weapons the Browns acquired to bolster their defense.

DE Za'Darius Smith and DT Dalvin Tomlinson are perhaps the most notable new players to watch on defense, but with padless practices, it'll be most interesting to see which combinations Schwartz chooses to deploy them up front. The same can be said for other new players, such as DE Ogbo Okoronkwo, DTs Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill and the rookies — DT Siaki Ika and DE Isaiah McGuire.

And while we're on the defense, one other important thing to watch will be who plays slot cornerback. Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II have both played at the position so far in open practices, and Schwartz has said he'll continue to look to rotate players at the position in order to build a versatile defense.

3. Cade kicks

Second-year kicker Cade York didn't kick in a team-drill setting during the two open OTAs, and we'll likely see him in action at some point this week.

New special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said last week he's worked closely with York on improving from last season, when York converted on 24 of 32 (75 percent) field-goal attempts in what was an up-and-down rookie season. Minicamp will offer York a chance to show those improvements.

"Every player, every season, every situation is different, especially for a rookie," Ventrone said. "You come into and you're not kicking in an easy environment. The crowd, obviously, the weather conditions, just being at a different level overall. I think that a lot of things factor into it.