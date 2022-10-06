"Browns and Brushes" event to take place at FirstEnergy Stadium

The Browns will host fans for an opportunity to paint, sip and eat for a fun night at FirstEnergy Stadium

Oct 06, 2022 at 11:11 AM
Browns fans will have a special opportunity to paint, sip and eat in the inaugural "Browns and Brushes" event, presented by Brownstown Napa Valley, at the Kardiac Club at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

Fans will be tasked with painting the same "Brownie the Elf" logo used at the 50-yard line this season on their own canvas while enjoying drinks and a cheese and charcuterie board. Participants will also have an opportunity to participate in trivia and purchase items from the Browns Pro Shop.

Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased here. Space is limited, and any questions can be emailed to tickets@clevelandbrowns.com.

