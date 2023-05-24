OTA Notebook: Za'Darius Smith describes 'great feeling' of joining Browns

The Browns have loved the vibe Smith has brought so far.

"Za'Darius has been awesome," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Just having him in the building, he's a ball of energy. He's great around our players, our young players. He practices hard and does a great job when he's in the building, in the weight room, the meeting room and on the field. He brings juice to what we're doing."

Soon enough, the Browns will likely love what Smith produces in games, too.

When healthy, Smith has been a sack machine in three of the last four seasons and is one of just five players in the NFL who has totaled double-digit sacks in three of the last four seasons.

The one season where Smith didn't reach that was in 2021, when injuries limited him to one game. He returned in 2022 and didn't show any rust, totaling 9.5 sacks in the first nine games.

He only managed to record a half-sack the rest of the season, but that was because he was attempting to play through a knee injury that has since healed.

"I had a chance to rest my knee, get some rehab and actually train with my trainer in Orlando," he said. "I've been out here working, and I haven't felt anything. I feel perfectly fine."

In three weeks when mandatory minicamp begins, Smith will have his first taste of what it's like to practice with Tomlinson and Garrett, the duo that — along with Smith — will bear the onus for defensive line improvements.

He won't need to learn much more about Tomlinson, the defensive tackle who played with Smith last season in Minnesota.

"He went to Alabama, and I'm from Alabama, so we have a little bit of chemistry from back home," Smith said. "All in all, he's a great guy. He likes to draw, and he's creative and is a family man. Just being around good people like that helped me become a great guy."

As for Garrett, Smith is not only looking forward to possibly becoming one of the best edge rush duos in the league, but also creating a name for their position group.

"I was telling him, man, like the D-line, we got to come up with a name for the room," he said. "He's like, 'I'm going to get some shirts. We're going to make it big.' So that chemistry, already, I could tell is going to be great this year."