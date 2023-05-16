Browns rookies 'real excited' to learn from new DE Za'Darius Smith

Smith is one of five players in the NFL who has totaled double-digit sacks in three of the last four seasons and undoubtedly upgrades a defensive line that will feature several new players this season.

He and new DT Dalvin Tomlinson were two of the biggest moves the Browns completed this offseason in their quest to build a bully up front. That task will be spearheaded by new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who's been successful in building top-tier defensive lines in his three decades in the NFL.

Smith, Pro Bowler last year, should be a perfect fit for his schemes — and a resource for the other young pass rushers the Browns are looking to develop.