Browns acquire Pro Bowl DE Za'Darius Smith in trade with Vikings

The Browns have added a three-time Pro Bowler to their defensive line

May 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns' busy offseason on the defense continued Tuesday with one more massive addition to the defensive line.

The Browns traded for three-time Pro Bowl DE Za'Darius Smith, a 2025 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Vikings in exchange for two fifth-round picks — one in 2024 and the other in 2025.

Smith, an eight-year veteran, is one of five players in the NFL who has totaled double-digit sacks in three of the last four seasons — the group also includes Pro Bowl DE Myles Garrett — and was a Pro Bowl selection last year with the Vikings.

Photos: Za’Darius Smith through the years

Check out photos over the years of the Browns' new Pro Bowl edge rusher, Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates after winning 34-26 against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates after winning 34-26 against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

FILE - In this May 21, 2019, file photo, Green Bay Packers Za'Darius Smith takes part in an NFL football practice in Green Bay, Wis. It's an offseason of change at a hallmark position for the Green Bay Packers: Clay Matthews and Nick Perry aren't at outside linebacker anymore and the likes of Julius Peppers or Bryce Paup aren't walking through the door. That doesn't bother the Packers, who seem quite happy with who they have: Za'Darius Smith, Kyler Fackrell and Preston Smith. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, FIle)
FILE - In this May 21, 2019, file photo, Green Bay Packers Za'Darius Smith takes part in an NFL football practice in Green Bay, Wis. It's an offseason of change at a hallmark position for the Green Bay Packers: Clay Matthews and Nick Perry aren't at outside linebacker anymore and the likes of Julius Peppers or Bryce Paup aren't walking through the door. That doesn't bother the Packers, who seem quite happy with who they have: Za'Darius Smith, Kyler Fackrell and Preston Smith. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, FIle)

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith walks on the field during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Baltimore. With unrestricted free agent linebackers C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith headed elsewhere after the release last week of safety Eric Weddle, the Ravens lost four key contributors while adding much-needed salary cap space. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith walks on the field during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Baltimore. With unrestricted free agent linebackers C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith headed elsewhere after the release last week of safety Eric Weddle, the Ravens lost four key contributors while adding much-needed salary cap space. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith on the field during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith on the field during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in action against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in action against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in action against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in action against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in action against Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in action against Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) prepares to rush during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) prepares to rush during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays defense during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays defense during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith gestures in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Baltimore. The Green Bay Packers agreed to $183 million worth of contracts Tuesday, March 12, 2019, with edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, linebacker Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and offensive lineman Billy Turner. The signings should improve a defense that ranked 18th in the NFL in 2018 and add some more protection for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith gestures in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Baltimore. The Green Bay Packers agreed to $183 million worth of contracts Tuesday, March 12, 2019, with edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, linebacker Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and offensive lineman Billy Turner. The signings should improve a defense that ranked 18th in the NFL in 2018 and add some more protection for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) rushes during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) rushes during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates after winning 34-26 against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates after winning 34-26 against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

FILE - Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Dec. 13, 2020. The Green Bay Packers signed outside linebacker Preston Smith to a contract extension and released outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner in a flurry of moves before the start of the free-agency period. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
FILE - Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Dec. 13, 2020. The Green Bay Packers signed outside linebacker Preston Smith to a contract extension and released outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner in a flurry of moves before the start of the free-agency period. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

A fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, Smith's career took off in 2019 with the Packers when he finished sixth among all defenders with 13.5 sacks, earning him his first Pro Bowl selection. He followed that up with a 12.5-sack year and another Pro Bowl selection the next season before he missed all but one game in 2021 due to a back injury.

Smith joined the Vikings in 2022 and flashed the same level of skill before his injury, tallying 10 sacks, five pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Now, Smith will be paired with Garrett to create a duo that combined for 26 sacks a year ago. He joins DT Dalvin Tomlinson, DE Ogbo Okoronkwo, DT Maurice Hurst II and DT Trysten Hill as free-agent additions to the defensive line this offseason.

