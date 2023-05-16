Browns acquire Pro Bowl DE Za'Darius Smith in trade with Vikings

3 / 32

FILE - In this May 21, 2019, file photo, Green Bay Packers Za'Darius Smith takes part in an NFL football practice in Green Bay, Wis. It's an offseason of change at a hallmark position for the Green Bay Packers: Clay Matthews and Nick Perry aren't at outside linebacker anymore and the likes of Julius Peppers or Bryce Paup aren't walking through the door. That doesn't bother the Packers, who seem quite happy with who they have: Za'Darius Smith, Kyler Fackrell and Preston Smith. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, FIle)