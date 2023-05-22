Browns sign T Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones | T | Ohio State

Spent four seasons at Ohio State (2019-22) and played 41 games, including 27 starts…Started all 13 games at right guard in 2021, and all 13 games at right tackle in 2022…Earned first-team All-America honors in 2022 by CBSSports.com and second-team all-Big Ten Conference honors by the league's coaches…Earned second-team all-Big Ten Conference honors in 2021…Helped lead Ohio State to a No. 9 ranking nationally in total offense (490.7 ypg) and No. 2 in scoring (44.2 ppg) in 2022…Was working on a degree in communications before electing to forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft…Native of Indianapolis, Ind.