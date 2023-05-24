Browns welcome 6 Bill Walsh Interns to coaching staff

The Browns will welcome six coaches from the collegiate level into their coaching staff during offseason practices

May 24, 2023 at 03:23 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns on Wednesday announced the arrivals of six coaches who will participate in the Browns' Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, which spans throughout the remainder of the offseason program.

The fellowship provides coaches the opportunity to observe, participate, gain experience and ultimately land full-time positions in the NFL. Applicants for the fellowship must either have NFL experience or coaching experience at the high school, college or other league level (CFL, XFL, etc.).

The Browns will welcome three fellows Monday through Wednesday in their first week of organized team activities.

Chris Labidou - Labidou is entering his second season as a graduate assistant at Kansas who primarily worked with the offensive line.

Brittany Bushman - Bushman is former player and gold medalist in the U.S. Women's Tackle Football Team. The Boston native is the starting quarterback and 2022 MVP for the Texas Elite Women's Football team. She also played quarterback for Browns assistant wide receivers coach Callie Brownson when she was head coach of the U.S. Women's Tackle team that won a gold medal at the IFAF World Championships in Finland.

Jamael Lett - Lett joined UNC as a special teams analyst in March 2023 after he was previously the special teams coordinator and defensive assistant at South Alabama.

Three more fellows will join the Browns for their second week of OTAs from May 30-June 2.

Edwin Pata - Pata is the senior offensive analyst at Miami. He was previously a head coach at Immaculate-La Salle High School and an offensive line coach at Florida A&M and FIU.

Deonte Gibson - Gibson is the defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator at Youngstown State.

Graziella Napoli - Napoli is a student defense coach at USC.

