3 things to watch during Browns OTAs

2. Jim Schwartz's new defensive schemes

There's a lot to be excited about on the defense, too, even though we won't really begin to see how much more talented the group can be until training camp.

New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was brought in to reshape the Browns' defensive line into a beast, and he now has the pieces to do it after the team acquired three-time Pro Bowl DE Za'Darius Smith in a trade with the Vikings last week. Smith joins new DT Dalvin Tomlinson and DE Myles Garrett as three powerful defensive linemen who fit into Schwartz's plans.

How different might the defense look with a new coach and a few new pieces up front? We'll receive a very preliminary glance over the next two weeks.

3. A look at the rookies

It's always exciting to see how a draft class appears to fit into the initial roster, although the Browns don't need to rush to find out how any of the current rookies might fit this year.

The Browns already had most starting positions and backup roles filled prior to the draft, which is why they were content with waiting until Round 3 for their first pick.

It'll still be intriguing, however, to see the first reps from Tillman and DT Siaki Ika, the two third-round rookies who perhaps have the best chance of cracking a considerable role this year. A smooth spring could help Tillman play his way into snaps in an already-crowded receiver room, while Ika could be a candidate for a heavy role in the rotation of the second defensive tackle spot next to Tomlinson.