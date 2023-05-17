Callie Brownson to represent Browns at 2023 NFL Coach Accelerator

The Browns are set to be represented by assistant wide receivers coach Callie Brownson at the league's second annual Coach Accelerator, designed to increase exposure between owners, executives and diverse coaching talent.

Brownson is one of 40 participants who will be in attendance when the Accelerator kicks off in Minneapolis from May 21-23. All participants, who are deemed to have high potential to be considered for a head coaching position in the future, will be provided with valuable opportunities to develop and build upon their relationships around the league.

In addition to networking, further development of the participants will be a critical component of the accelerator, with curated content sessions scheduled that will further engage each participant on the advancement of their executive leadership skills and business of football acumen.

Brownson has been part of head coach Kevin Stefanski's staff since he joined the Browns in 2020. She initially began as Chief of Staff and had the assistant wide receivers coach role added to her title in 2022. She was moved solely to the assistant wide receivers coach position for 2023.

In 2020, Brownson became the first woman to coach an NFL position group in a game when she served as the team's acting tight ends coach during a Week 12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. She also served as the acting wide receivers coach during a Week 17 victory against the Steelers in 2020 and the acting running backs coach in Week 15 against the Raiders in 2021.