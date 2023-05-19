Browns announce 2023 preseason kickoff times

The Browns' preseason dates and opponents were finalized last week upon the league's schedule release, and we now know when those games will kick off, too.
Times for all four of the Browns' preseason games are set. They'll play just one of those games — an Aug. 11 matchup against Commanders — at home, with three other preseason games, including their Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3 against the Jets, on the road.
Here's when all four preseason games are set to kick off:
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Tickets
|Aug. 3
|Jets
|8 p.m.
|Aug. 11
|Commanders
|7:30 p.m.
|Buy Tickets
|Aug. 17
|at Eagles
|7:30 p.m.
|Aug. 26
|at Chiefs
|1 p.m.