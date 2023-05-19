Browns announce 2023 preseason kickoff times

The starting times for all four preseason games have been finalized

May 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Poisal_Anthony copy
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

23_PRESEASON_2560x1440

The Browns' preseason dates and opponents were finalized last week upon the league's schedule release, and we now know when those games will kick off, too.

Times for all four of the Browns' preseason games are set. They'll play just one of those games — an Aug. 11 matchup against Commanders — at home, with three other preseason games, including their Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3 against the Jets, on the road.

Here's when all four preseason games are set to kick off:

Table inside Article
DateOpponentTimeTickets
Aug. 3Jets8 p.m.
Aug. 11Commanders7:30 p.m.Buy Tickets
Aug. 17at Eagles7:30 p.m.
Aug. 26at Chiefs1 p.m.

Related Content

news

Barking Backers Announce New Season with Exciting Additions and Partnership

The award-winning fan club returns for season two backed by Milk-Bone and Embrace Pet Insurance

news

Callie Brownson to represent Browns at 2023 NFL Coach Accelerator

Brownson will head to the Coach Accelerator to network and grow her potential of becoming an NFL head coach

news

Browns sign WR Cedric Tillman

Tillman, a third-round pick, is the sixth of the club's seven 2023 draft picks to sign.

news

Browns rookies 'real excited' to learn from new DE Za'Darius Smith

DE Isaiah McGuire and DT Siaki Ika were wrapping up their first day of minicamp Friday when they learned that a Pro Bowler was becoming their teammate

Advertising