Browns sign WR Cedric Tillman

Cedric Tillman | WR | Tennessee

Played five seasons (2018-22) for the Vols after electing to return for his super senior season in 2022…Saw action in 44 games with 21 starts and caught 109 passes for 1,622 yards and 17 touchdowns…His 17 receiving touchdowns finished tied for 10th in Vol career annals…Tallied 24 catches of 20-plus yards, 12 catches of 30-plus yards and 10 receptions of 40-plus yards…Produced six 100-yard receiving games, which tied for eighth in UT history…Owns the school record for consecutive games with a touchdown catch at seven from Oct. 16 to Dec. 30, 2021…Three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, 2021 All-SEC Second Team (Phil Steele) and was a Reese's Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week (at Pitt, Sept. 10, 2022)…Graduated from Tennessee in December in 2021 with a degree in communication studies…Native of Las Vegas, Nev. and attended Bishop Gorman High School.