5 things to know about new Browns DE Za'Darius Smith

Smith took a unique path into football to become one of the top edge rushers in the league

May 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Poisal_Anthony copy
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

051523_5thingsSmith

The Browns have a new Pro Bowl weapon on their defensive line — Za’Darius Smith is joining the Browns after a trade with the Vikings.

It's now time to learn a bit more about him.

Here are five things to know about the big addition to the defense.

1. One of the league's best

When healthy, Smith has been one of the league's most dominant edge rushers in the last four years.

He finished the top six in the league in sacks in 2019 and 2020, finishing sixth on the league leaderboard with a career-high 13.5 sacks in 2019 and tying for fourth with 12.5 sacks in 2020.

Smith played just one game in 2021 due to a back injury, but he returned in 2022 and again reached a double-digit total with 10 sacks, which was 20th on the league leaderboard.

Smith has 54.5 career sacks, and 36 of them have come in the last four seasons. He's been nothing but consistent when healthy, and the Browns believe he'll be able to continue his success working across from their other Pro Bowl edge rusher, Myles Garrett.

Photos: Za’Darius Smith through the years

Check out photos over the years of the Browns' new Pro Bowl edge rusher, Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
1 / 32

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates after winning 34-26 against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
2 / 32

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates after winning 34-26 against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this May 21, 2019, file photo, Green Bay Packers Za'Darius Smith takes part in an NFL football practice in Green Bay, Wis. It's an offseason of change at a hallmark position for the Green Bay Packers: Clay Matthews and Nick Perry aren't at outside linebacker anymore and the likes of Julius Peppers or Bryce Paup aren't walking through the door. That doesn't bother the Packers, who seem quite happy with who they have: Za'Darius Smith, Kyler Fackrell and Preston Smith. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, FIle)
3 / 32

FILE - In this May 21, 2019, file photo, Green Bay Packers Za'Darius Smith takes part in an NFL football practice in Green Bay, Wis. It's an offseason of change at a hallmark position for the Green Bay Packers: Clay Matthews and Nick Perry aren't at outside linebacker anymore and the likes of Julius Peppers or Bryce Paup aren't walking through the door. That doesn't bother the Packers, who seem quite happy with who they have: Za'Darius Smith, Kyler Fackrell and Preston Smith. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, FIle)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
4 / 32

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith walks on the field during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Baltimore. With unrestricted free agent linebackers C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith headed elsewhere after the release last week of safety Eric Weddle, the Ravens lost four key contributors while adding much-needed salary cap space. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
5 / 32

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith walks on the field during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Baltimore. With unrestricted free agent linebackers C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith headed elsewhere after the release last week of safety Eric Weddle, the Ravens lost four key contributors while adding much-needed salary cap space. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith on the field during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
6 / 32

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith on the field during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
7 / 32

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in action against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
8 / 32

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in action against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
9 / 32

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
10 / 32

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in action against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
11 / 32

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in action against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
12 / 32

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in action against Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
13 / 32

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in action against Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) prepares to rush during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
14 / 32

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) prepares to rush during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
15 / 32

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
16 / 32

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
17 / 32

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays defense during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
18 / 32

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays defense during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith gestures in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Baltimore. The Green Bay Packers agreed to $183 million worth of contracts Tuesday, March 12, 2019, with edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, linebacker Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and offensive lineman Billy Turner. The signings should improve a defense that ranked 18th in the NFL in 2018 and add some more protection for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
19 / 32

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith gestures in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Baltimore. The Green Bay Packers agreed to $183 million worth of contracts Tuesday, March 12, 2019, with edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, linebacker Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and offensive lineman Billy Turner. The signings should improve a defense that ranked 18th in the NFL in 2018 and add some more protection for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
20 / 32

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
21 / 32

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
22 / 32

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
23 / 32

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
24 / 32

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
25 / 32

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
26 / 32

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) rushes during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
27 / 32

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) rushes during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates after winning 34-26 against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
28 / 32

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates after winning 34-26 against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Dec. 13, 2020. The Green Bay Packers signed outside linebacker Preston Smith to a contract extension and released outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner in a flurry of moves before the start of the free-agency period. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
29 / 32

FILE - Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Dec. 13, 2020. The Green Bay Packers signed outside linebacker Preston Smith to a contract extension and released outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner in a flurry of moves before the start of the free-agency period. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
30 / 32

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.
31 / 32

Za'Darius Smith poses for a photo at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 15, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
32 / 32

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. A fourth-round success story

Smith has far exceeded the typical career trajectory for players drafted in the mid-rounds.

A fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, Smith was the 17th defensive end to be picked in his draft class but made the most of the playing time he received his rookie year. He totaled a respectable 5.5 sacks in 15 games his first season.

He earned his first career start the next year, but he didn't match his rookie year totals again until 2018 when he totaled 8.5 sacks. That was also his last year in Baltimore before he signed with the Packers in 2019.

3. A late-bloomer to football

Smith didn't begin playing football until his senior year at Greenville High School in Alabama.

That's because, until that point, he was all in on basketball.

Smith was one of the tallest kids in his high school class and enjoyed using his size to dominate on the court, but it wasn't until he began playing against taller competition at the AAU level did he realize his potential in the sport had a ceiling.

So he took up football, and he was only allowed on the team after the seniors voted in favor to bring Smith in despite never playing in a game.

"I knew in my right mind I wasn't going to let him walk out the door," his high school coach Ben Blackmon told ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. "But I drew up a contract where he had to come in at 6:30 in the morning, meet me at school to make up workouts and he had to stay and help clean the locker room and keep his grades up. And he had no problem doing that."

4. Community college path

Smith's unique path into football continued at the community college level. He attended East Mississippi Community College, the school that appeared on the popular Netflix show, "Last Chance U."

Although Smith's years at the school preceded the show, the experience of living in the small town of Scooba, Mississippi still molded Smith into a dedicated player.

"At junior college, we didn't have a pair of cleats a game or we didn't have different gloves per game," he told Glenn Cark from PressBox. "We had one pair of shoes, one pair of cleats for the whole season. That little stuff right there made me humble. To make it out of there, it was basically football and books at East Mississippi."

Smith spent two years at EMCC before earning his Division I opportunity at Kentucky, where he started games his junior and senior season and began to build his NFL resume. He totaled 11 sacks in his two seasons in the SEC.

5. He's arguably the Browns' biggest offseason addition

Smith joins DT Dalvin Tomlinson, WR Elijah Moore, S Juan Thornhill and DE Ogbo Okoronkwo, among other offseason acquisitions, as the one of the most talented players added to the roster this offseason.

He'll immediately pencil in as a starter next to Garrett to create an edge rushing duo that combined for 26 sacks last season. The Browns have two players more than capable of topping double-digit sacks, and the possibilities for the revamped defensive line appear endless under the D-Line friendly schemes new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has found to be successful over his career in the NFL.

Related Content

news

Browns rookies 'real excited' to learn from new DE Za'Darius Smith

DE Isaiah McGuire and DT Siaki Ika were wrapping up their first day of minicamp Friday when they learned that a Pro Bowler was becoming their teammate

news

Cedric Tillman, Dorian Thompson-Robinson reignite high school bond for rookie minicamp

Tillman and Thompson-Robinson both attended Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas and helped each other create paths to the NFL

news

Position-by-position analysis after the 2023 NFL Draft

A look at every position on the roster after the Browns added seven players in the 2023 draft

news

5 things to know from Andrew Berry's pre-draft press conference

Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM hits on a number of hot topics less than a week before the draft

news

Joel Bitonio donates $1 million to Nevada to fund new football weight room

Bitonio is giving back to the school that built the steps to his NFL platform

news

Myles Garrett expects to 'hunt' in schemes from new DC Jim Schwartz

Garrett believes he could become an even more productive edge rusher under the coaching schemes from Schwartz

news

Browns jersey numbers for 2023 offseason additions

Here are the jersey numbers for all 12 of the Browns' offseason additions, plus other number changes for returning players

news

Amari Cooper 'exactly where I'm supposed to be' following offseason core muscle surgery

Cooper received the surgery in February but has had a smooth recovery

news

Browns return to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus to begin offseason program

The Browns are back in Berea for the first time since January to kick off eight straight weeks of meetings and workouts

news

Jack Conklin feeling 'stronger than I have been in a long time' after offseason rehab work

Conklin spent several hours nearly every week of the offseason inside CrossCountry Mortgage Campus to recover from his season-ending knee injury

news

10 for '22: Which player from the secondary shines most in 2022?

Nathan Zegura, Jason Gibbs and Anthony Poisal make their predictions for some of the top questions surrounding the Browns ahead of training camp

Advertising