Elijah Moore off to 'smooth' start building chemistry with Deshaun Watson

WR Elijah Moore saw the perfect example of how much QB Deshaun Watson loves football when Watson brought a few of the team's veterans to Puerto Rico last week.

"We were in the hotel, and he's in the playbook when we're chilling on the beach," Moore said. "We just got done working out. We all got work done, and he's still in the playbook, so seeing how he is with that only gives us more confidence. Like, 'Okay, let us go look at the playbook one more time. I can't ask for nothing better."

The trip, arranged by Watson, was meant to be a team-bonding trip infused with football activities, and judging by Moore's example of Watson's work ethic, the week lived up to those expectations.

It's made Moore even more eager to start working with his new team.